HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH.F) (ETR:HBH) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH.F) (ETR:HBH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of ETR HBH traded up €2.30 ($2.71) during trading on Friday, hitting €79.00 ($92.94). 34,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €32.65 ($38.41) and a 1 year high of €101.40 ($119.29). The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €80.11 and its 200 day moving average price is €85.30.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

