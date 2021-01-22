HorusPay Market Cap Reaches $195,778.17 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 120.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One HorusPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HorusPay has a total market capitalization of $195,778.17 and approximately $10.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HorusPay has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00052733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00122372 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00072370 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00265996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00067028 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00039116 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

