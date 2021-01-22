Hotaling Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 19.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Prologis by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,164,000 after acquiring an additional 40,345 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Prologis by 38.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,928,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,247,000 after acquiring an additional 532,635 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 25.7% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 95,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $101.22. The stock had a trading volume of 41,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.36. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

