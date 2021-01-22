Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 66,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7,140.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Stephens assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.78.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $407.82. 6,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,017. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.38. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $419.21.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total value of $14,537,560.10. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total transaction of $446,497.20. Insiders have sold 85,732 shares of company stock valued at $30,271,308 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.