Hotaling Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 288.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,083 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period.

IVW traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.75. 49,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,260. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day moving average is $61.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $65.80.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

