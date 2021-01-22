Hotaling Investment Management LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 31,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in Citigroup by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $60.91. 992,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,221,994. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $80.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

