Hotaling Investment Management LLC Invests $2.90 Million in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,000. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 160.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $546,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $979,000.

NYSEARCA:JCPB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,399. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average of $55.82. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $56.73.

