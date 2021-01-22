Hotaling Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,209 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,361 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 857 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $5,429,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $8.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $571.40. 289,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,777,064. The stock has a market cap of $252.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $515.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.32. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,042 shares of company stock valued at $241,770,048 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $575.00.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

