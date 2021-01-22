Hotaling Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,545 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Allstate in the third quarter worth $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the third quarter worth $49,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the third quarter worth $51,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. Bank of America raised their price target on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays began coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.57.

NYSE ALL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,229. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.26. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

