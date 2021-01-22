Hotaling Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,066 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,700,000 after purchasing an additional 555,203 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,406,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,897,000 after purchasing an additional 403,281 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,818,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 370,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,783,000 after purchasing an additional 185,158 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.58.

EL traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $91.27 billion, a PE ratio of 155.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $267.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.02.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total value of $488,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $3,035,205.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,158.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.