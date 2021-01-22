Hotaling Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,862 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.1% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $38,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.58.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $472.23. 91,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088,215. The firm has a market cap of $226.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,748 shares of company stock worth $4,123,662 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.