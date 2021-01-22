Hotaling Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.8% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Medtronic by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $13,300,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 16,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MDT traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,063. The stock has a market cap of $157.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.86. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

