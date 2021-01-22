Hotaling Investment Management LLC Sells 390 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $32.27 on Friday, reaching $2,077.67. 14,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,751. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,146.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1,884.52. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,290.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a PE ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $45.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,926.07.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

