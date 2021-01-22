Howdoo (UDOO) Price Tops $0.0687

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. One Howdoo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Howdoo has a total market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00068135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.01 or 0.00581042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00044258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.92 or 0.04242925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00016743 BTC.

About Howdoo

UDOO is a token. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

