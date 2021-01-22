HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will announce $15.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.02 billion to $15.47 billion. HP posted sales of $14.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full year sales of $58.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.60 billion to $59.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $58.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.43 billion to $61.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HP.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 44,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $972,206.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 189,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 43,232 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in HP by 285.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 800,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 592,459 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in HP by 3.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,565 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 4.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,408 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $26.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HP (HPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.