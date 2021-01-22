HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stake Lowered by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,603 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 12,059 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in HP were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,009,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $488,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,307 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in HP by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 103,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in HP by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 110,888 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in HP by 2.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 28,194 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in HP by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 145,921 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 23,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 19,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $453,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock worth $10,445,257 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $25.36 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.