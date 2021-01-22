H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $527.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report $527.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for H&R Block’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $527.00 million and the highest is $528.00 million. H&R Block reported sales of $519.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year sales of $3.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.75 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS.

Shares of HRB opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.03. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $24.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II bought 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3,915.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 25.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

