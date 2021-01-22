H&T Group plc (HAT.L) (LON:HAT) Shares Gap Down to $278.00

H&T Group plc (HAT.L) (LON:HAT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $278.00, but opened at $266.00. H&T Group plc (HAT.L) shares last traded at $282.00, with a volume of 37,306 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 256.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 269.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95. The company has a market cap of £108.29 million and a P/E ratio of 7.15.

In other news, insider Richard Withers bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £22,700 ($29,657.70).

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

