HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and $12,953.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One HTMLCOIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,348.34 or 0.99556626 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00025057 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.83 or 0.00321911 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.53 or 0.00619553 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00156488 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002426 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001968 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00033773 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004128 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Token Trading

HTMLCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

