HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HUBS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on HubSpot from $295.00 to $455.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $295.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.45.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $388.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of -214.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.09.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $2,910,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,073 shares in the company, valued at $226,344,784.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,433 shares of company stock worth $29,743,329 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 3.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in HubSpot by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.