Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Humana by 53.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 9.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Humana by 34.9% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $414.60 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The company has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $408.47 and a 200-day moving average of $410.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.55.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

