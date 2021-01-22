Humaniq Price Down 31.5% Over Last 7 Days (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Humaniq has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $882,281.26 and $54,304.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00065832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.02 or 0.00573335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00043366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.16 or 0.04227528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014894 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016508 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

