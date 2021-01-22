Humanscape Price Tops $0.0126 on Major Exchanges (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $6.31 million and $188,886.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00066532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.92 or 0.00574884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00042984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,426.62 or 0.04295625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00014000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016233 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

HUM is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Token Trading

Humanscape can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.