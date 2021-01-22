HUNT (HUNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.83 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $9.83 million and $27.73 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0891 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00054908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00127846 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00075337 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00282825 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00069716 BTC.

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

Buying and Selling HUNT

HUNT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars.

