HUNT (HUNT) Trading Up 20.4% This Week

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. HUNT has a total market cap of $10.08 million and approximately $14.40 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar. One HUNT token can currently be bought for about $0.0914 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00052276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00124024 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00072283 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00275627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00069466 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00039651 BTC.

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

HUNT Token Trading

HUNT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.