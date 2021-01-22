Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,245 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 119.8% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 424,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,705,000 after acquiring an additional 231,195 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,019 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 360,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,741,000 after purchasing an additional 155,585 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 459.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 87,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after buying an additional 81,423 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $166.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $278.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $72,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

