HUSD (HUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $344.88 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. HUSD has a total market cap of $344.88 million and $187.94 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00066499 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.46 or 0.00575984 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005891 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000223 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00043211 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,439.22 or 0.04329629 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00013909 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016218 BTC.
About HUSD
According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “
Buying and Selling HUSD
HUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
