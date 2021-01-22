Hush Reaches Market Cap of $181,459.27 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $181,459.27 and approximately $12,063.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00263132 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00083878 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00032220 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000653 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Hush Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

