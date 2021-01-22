Hydro Protocol (HOT) Market Capitalization Tops $3.63 Million

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $3.63 million and $411,044.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 40.6% higher against the dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00067792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.54 or 0.00577810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00044084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,393.18 or 0.04247079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00016519 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

