Hyperion (HYN) Trading 44% Lower Over Last Week

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for $0.0542 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 44% against the dollar. Hyperion has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $30,269.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00068370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.63 or 0.00583764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00043544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,342.56 or 0.04133039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016456 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,638,835,858 coins and its circulating supply is 32,952,424 coins. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

Hyperion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

