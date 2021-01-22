I/O Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,963.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $990,409.77 and approximately $3,963.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0531 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.21 or 0.00321831 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00033510 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003893 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.63 or 0.01329924 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,647,542 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.