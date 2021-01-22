Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,007 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 2.8% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $265,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,478 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,224,950,000 after purchasing an additional 873,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 740,296 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,290,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $151,768,000 after purchasing an additional 712,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 995,323 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $115,564,000 after purchasing an additional 589,056 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.42. 4,895,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,248,220. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.04.

QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

