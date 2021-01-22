Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,234 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $742,300,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 34,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.38 on Friday, reaching $258.62. 13,396,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,891,133. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.86. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.64.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

