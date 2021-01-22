Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,191 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,907 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,053 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,731. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $792.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.