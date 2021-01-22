Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires 4,782 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of STAG Industrial worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,574,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,604,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 465.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,354,000 after acquiring an additional 468,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 112.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after acquiring an additional 353,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,345,000 after acquiring an additional 311,604 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.06. 582,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,552. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average of $31.32. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

