Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires 770 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.7% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

NYSE UPS traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,124,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,355. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The stock has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

