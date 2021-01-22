Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 20.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,357,000 after purchasing an additional 215,193 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 1,206.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 203,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after acquiring an additional 188,123 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $3,676,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Qorvo by 25.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,386,000 after acquiring an additional 63,486 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded down $3.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.66. 781,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,622. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $191.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Qorvo from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.52.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

