Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires New Shares in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.16% of Renaissance IPO ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPO. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 92.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

Renaissance IPO ETF stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.83. 589,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,627. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.29. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $70.88.

