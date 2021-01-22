Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 17,319 Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned about 0.33% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DWAS. FMR LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 300.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 103,092 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DWAS traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.04. 121,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,500. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.02. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $85.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.