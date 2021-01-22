Ibex Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

PGX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.03. 2,305,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,741,073. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

