Ibex Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 1,029.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 182.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Nasdaq by 56.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.42. 1,126,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,054. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $144.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.63.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

