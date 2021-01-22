Ibex Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OFC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.87.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $180,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $589,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,227 shares of company stock worth $56,860. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OFC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. 839,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.15. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $30.57. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.28 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

