Ibex Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 608.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 3,345,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,331,000 after buying an additional 2,872,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,236,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,320,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,996.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,298,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,032 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,266,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of KDP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.47. 2,368,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,472,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.99. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $32.24.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,218,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,575,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

