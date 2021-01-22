Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $3.72 Million Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Ibex Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,474 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTZ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,625,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,113,000 after purchasing an additional 338,414 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 574.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 85,987 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $861,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 61,654 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 145,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 47,017 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock remained flat at $$14.93 on Friday. 166,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,903. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

