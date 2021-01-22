Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 246,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Ares Management by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 76,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

ARES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 108,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,267,639.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 160,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $7,506,077.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,033,799 shares of company stock valued at $48,546,217 in the last three months. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.28. The stock had a trading volume of 372,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,416. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.12. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.85, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $428.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.