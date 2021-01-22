Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PREF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 507.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 349,441 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 490.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 348,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 289,812 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4,316.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 238,548 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1,157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 211,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 194,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 408.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 212,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 170,523 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PREF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.70. 130,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a one year low of $98.13 and a one year high of $101.54.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.