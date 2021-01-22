Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $7.91 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 2.1% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.36.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.81. 3,699,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,348,021. The company has a market cap of $158.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $175.47.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

