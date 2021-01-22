Ibex Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,065,000 after buying an additional 822,902 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2,648.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 662,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,365,000 after buying an additional 638,734 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Crown Castle International by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,869,000 after purchasing an additional 547,049 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 912,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,953,000 after purchasing an additional 354,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 858,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,005,000 after purchasing an additional 203,280 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,497,122.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.82.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,656. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.25 and a 200-day moving average of $162.54. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

