Ibex Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $933,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Broadcom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,914,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Broadcom by 6.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,165,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.57.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total value of $28,228,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total transaction of $238,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 333,458 shares of company stock worth $134,314,285. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $465.02. 1,460,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $189.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $469.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

