Ibex Wealth Advisors Invests $1.01 Million in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESPO. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 3,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Main Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

ESPO stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.22. 162,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,866. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.40. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $76.31.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

